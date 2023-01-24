The new donation drive will be rolled out to over 450 Pets at Home stores across the UK – with the Squire’s Gate branch being among the first.

They are asking for people to donate tins of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. Donations will then be collected and distributed by Blue Cross to local food banks.

Chris Burghes, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Cross, said:

Pets At Home, Blackpool has started a pet donation drive for the food bank

“Pets are part of the family and we’re really proud to have partnered with Pets at Home on this scheme to have a positive impact on the local community in Blackpool.”

The collection points will be kept in place for as long as they are needed, to make sure that family pets aren’t having to miss out as food and fuel prices rise.

Lyssa McGowan, Pets at Home chief executive officer, said: “As the UK continues to experience a rapid rise in the cost of living, we know that pet owners will do everything they can to ensure their pets don’t miss out, but we also understand that some owners may be facing difficult choices as their finances become stretched.

“Blue Cross and Pets at Home believe no-one should have to face the difficulty of struggling to feed their beloved pets, and we know that our customers are keen to help out wherever they can. This is why we are working together to make sure no pet goes hungry and to help keep them at home where they belong, with their families.”

Blue Cross is a national charity that provides veterinary care, expert behaviour advice and pet bereavement support for those who have lost their beloved pet companion. They also help to rehome dogs.

Adam Whitehead, Pets at Home Blackpool Store Manager, said:

“We’re excited to be one of the first stores in the UK to launch the customer donation points. I’m looking forward to raising awareness of the local causes we’ll be supporting, and I know our customers will donate whatever they can.”