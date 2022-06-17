Three workers from New Victoria Nursing Home on Hornby Road have completed courses in business administration, delivered by training providers PHX Training.

The Level 2 course teaches staff about the basics of operating a business, including responsibilities, information management and document production, and allows learners to learn the skills needed if they want to progress into team leader or supervisor roles in the future.

The training courses, which are fully funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund, are aimed to help businesses in Lancashire become more productive, retain staff and plug skills gaps.

PHX Training, which has centres in Blackpool, Preston and Morecambe, is working with Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership to deliver 1,500 in work qualifications over the next two years.

Jan Moutrey, general manager at the New Victoria Care Home, said: “These courses give our staff a deeper understanding of the daily running of the care home, while also increasing their confidence and involvement in the operations of the home delivering the highest level of care. Investing in our staff in very important so that they feel valued and can offer the best service to our residents.

“The service from PHX Training was excellent and they were understanding and supportive about fitting the courses around the daily work. As the courses could be done online or written it could be done by all ages of a varied workforce.”

Darren Pond, business manager for Work Based Learning at PHX Training, said: “These courses are fully funded and designed to help businesses train their staff up so that they can improve their skills, train them for more senior roles or plug any knowledge or skills gaps they have.

“Our team can support businesses who are interested every step of the way, starting with an initial phone call.”

The courses, which are fully funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund, are available to all businesses in Lancashire looking to increase the knowledge and skills of employees. They can be delivered through paper booklets or online, with staff able to complete the course around their daily work tasks.