Paul Jebb, Associate Chief Nurse, at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted as Nurse Manager of the Year in recognition of his line management and support provided to the network of mental health nurses within the trust.

Paul, who has held the role of Associate Chief Nurse at the Trust for over two years, has a leadership role across the whole Trust and works with many teams to develop quality initiatives.

The Nursing Times Workforce Awards recognise and reward the excellent work that is being done by employers and employees to support the nursing and midwifery workforce.

Paul said: “I am truly humbled to be shortlisted for this award. It really means so much to me to even be shortlisted.”

He is described as a passionate advocate of staff health and wellbeing and developing a supportive environment for nurses to work in.

Maria Nelligan, Chief Nurse and Quality Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust added: “Our nurses are our greatest asset and it’s a testament to the work that Paul does, that we have such a fantastic team of nurses across our Trust who are so committed to our patients.

“We’re incredible proud of Paul being shortlisted and wish him the best of luck for when the winners announced.”