Blackpool nail salon visited by Immigration Enforcement officers
A Blackpool nail salon has been visited by Immigration Enforcement.
Officers made an unannounced visit to Nail Emporium in Church Street last Thursday.
Pictures and video show a group of uniformed immigration enforcement officers entering the salon and appearing to question the owner and members of staff.
It’s not clear at this stage whether any action was taken against the business.
Nail Emporium and the Home Office were approached for comment.
