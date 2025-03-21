Blackpool mum celebrates TV appearance and best-selling book

Fylde Coast personal trainer and mum, Lucy Anjuna, is set to feature in a new Netflix documentary, weeks after becoming a best-selling author.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy, 41, a mum of two and women's body transformation specialist, is set to appear in Generation Iron, a Netflix documentary about the fitness industry, which will initially be aired on Amazon Prime from 11 April.

This news comes just two weeks after becoming a best-selling author on Amazon, with Powerhouse; a collection of empowering and inspiring stories packed with business gold from successful female entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy was invited to appear in the TV documentary, a behind-the-scenes look into fitness entrepreneurs, by her former business mentor, Phil Graham, after turning her life around from being a stressed-out mum juggling two jobs, to becoming the full-time owner of a company, helping hundreds of women with their health and fitness, and inspiring other mums who want to succeed in business.

Lucy with her business mentor, Phil Graham

Just two years ago, Lucy was an office worker and part-time PT, suffering with her mental health after becoming a single parent and having lost her dad to cancer.

Despite facing adversity, Lucy used her determination to drive forward her part-time personal training business, and left her secure marketing job in the middle of a recession to become a full-time boss.

Her story of resilience and personal experience in fitness and wellbeing has inspired hundreds of women across social media and as a guest speaker at events including FitXpo, a national fitness expo in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the TV documentary, Lucy talks openly about being a female PT in business and in the Powerhouse book, she pens her own chapter, ‘Always Be The Leading Lady Of Your Own Life’ sharing how in spite of adversities she has created a thriving online body transformation service, helping others to feel happier and healthier.

Lucy with one of her bodybuilding clients at FitXpo

The book, hosted by Elizabeth McQuillan CEO Flamingo Business, was launched this month to celebrate women in business.

Lucy said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to share my thoughts in the documentary, which is the icing on the cake after also featuring in the Powerhouse book. I'm hopeful I'll be able to encourage and inspire other women in business who are in a similar position to what I was in before ditching the corporate job. My message to others is to always believe in yourself and your business, and don't be afraid to reach out to others who have walked the path you dream of taking."

Generation Iron is due to be aired on Amazon Prime and Netflix later this year. The Powerhouse book can be purchased on Amazon Kindle or paperback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're ready to become the leading lady of your own life with regards to looking and feeling the best you've ever felt, Lucy will soon be releasing spaces on her body transformation programme, following her return to work after maternity leave. Visit www.lucyanjuna.com for more information