Blackpool Mayor visits cafe providing support to residents

A Blackpool based charity that offers help to local residents in need, received a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool.

Comfort C.A.F.E. is a faith based charity that works with local people who are homeless or are in need, offering hot food, drinks, snacks, emergency items and support.

Volunteers were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Blackpool Cllr Peter Hunter and Mayoress Anne-Marie Hunter to their regular Tuesday morning session. The Mayor and Mayoress stayed for a hot meal before chatting to trustees, volunteers and clients.

Gwen Cross, trustee and volunteer leader at Comfort C.A.F.E. said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress today. They enjoyed a hot meal and took some time to talk to some of the clients, who I know were very appreciative!

Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool with Comfort C.A.F.E volunteers

“Comfort C.A.F.E. stands for - Care, Advice, Food and Encouragement. We want to create welcoming space for the clients. Everyone who comes through the door is sat down and served a hot meal.

“With the rising cost-of-living going, many of our regulars are struggling to make ends meet, and more people are coming our Tuesday sessions.

“Although we are not a food bank, all our clients are offered a small bag of essentials as they leave. We also have a small supply of emergency items to help people who are sleeping rough.”

Comfort C.A.F.E. is a registered charity that rose from the ashes of the soup kitchen at North Shore Methodist Church known as New Comfort Zone.

Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool at Comfort C.A.F.E

As well as hot food and drinks, a Wellbeing Counsellor from the charity Ashar visits each week offering mental health, wellbeing and spiritual support. A hairdresser comes to offer haircuts to the clients.

Comfort C.A.F.E. sessions are Tuesdays from 11.00am to 12.30pm at St Thomas’ Church Parish Centre, Caunce Street, Blackpool. All over the age of 18 are welcome.