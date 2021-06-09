Blackpool law team takes on four as property market continues to boom

Kayleigh Green has joined as a conveyancing fee earner in the residential property team and David Dawson has joined the same department as a legal assistant.

The firm’s new business team, which deals with new conveyancing enquiries and file opening, has two new starters, Georgia Fleming and Sarah Grattan Webster.

According to Zoopla, the average price for property in Blackpool stands at £135,871 as of May 2021. This is up 1.43 per cent since February 2021.

New appointments at Blackpool based Blackhurst Budd Solicitors. From left to right, Georgia Fleming, David Dawson, Sarah Grattan Webster, Kayleigh Green.

Briony Haley, director and head of property said: “The volume of conveyancing instructions we have received from clients across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast since the Stamp Duty holiday came into effect has been phenomenal.

“Given the large proportion of properties in the area that are beneath the standard stamp duty threshold, the rise in movers cannot be solely attributed to the tax break. Many have simply taken stock during lockdown and decided the time is to move on.

"Some people have been able to save additional funds and many people are looking for home working space.