Blackpool launches fleet of tricycles to provide alternative transport for street cleaning

The project will see Enveco’s street cleansing operatives navigate its coastline, shopping centre, and high footfall areas via tricycle, in a bid to improve response time and productivity whilst keeping larger vehicles available for other jobs.

Enveco received three tricycles with fitted trailers earlier this year and staff use the new transport to complete tasks such as general street cleaning, litter picking, street sweeping, and litter bin washing.

Jez Evans, Operations Director at Enveco, said: “We were exploring an alternative mode of transport to improve our service to Blackpool residents, visitors, and businesses, along with improving the overall aesthetic appearance of street cleansing operations.

Jorvik Tricycles & Enveco. Photo: L B Photography

“For staff who do not have a driver's license or where activities would have required a small van to carry out ordinary daily tasks, these tricycles provide a more flexible and versatile option than the traditional operative and barrow. Operating on the coastline footpaths enables immediate response to incidents, such as broken glass, which can be addressed by a non-vehicle driver. This range and flexibility eliminate the need for small vehicle alternatives for the day-to-day tasks required to maintain excellent cleaning standards.”

“We’ve also seen a boost in employee morale, particularly the manual sweeper operatives who now feel empowered to maintain their patch more efficiently without the restriction of how far they can walk in a shift. Using their own knowledge and experience will allow them to travel to litter hotspots more frequently throughout the working day.”

The tricycles benefit the environment with lower emissions and align with Blackpool Council’s Climate Strategy to find innovative alternatives to reduce carbon footprint. Since the new initiative began in May, Enveco is scoping other areas of waste management that tricycles could have a positive impact in, potentially looking to roll out the initiative across other ground maintenance operations.

James Walker, owner and MD of Jorvik Tricycles, added: “It’s a privilege to work with Jez and his team to support Blackpool Council. We’re dedicated to helping businesses become more aware of the positive impact investing in alternative transport options has, and ultimately how we can work together to meet their objectives.

“Tricycles are accessible, easy to use and can carry luggage - the perfect solution for businesses looking to roll them out as an option for staff.”