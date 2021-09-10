Blackpool jobs support group in double contract win

Inspira, which works with the Government’s Restart scheme, has been awarded two major contracts, enhancing its provision to help people back to work in Lancashire and Cumbria.

One of these new contracts allows Inspira to deliver a combination of employability skills and work experience support to long term unemployed adults in Blackpool, facing multiple barriers to employment, such as lack of qualifications, lack of confidence, health conditions or caring responsibilities.

Rachael Slater, area operation manager for Inspira Blackpool, said: “We’re thrilled to have been successful in winning these two important contracts.

The Inspira team in Blackpool is expanding its services from its new office in Church Street

“I’ve worked with Inspira for six years and served this area for 20 years, predominantly working with young people. However, these two new contracts have resulted in a promotion for me and my new team will support not only young people but adults of all ages into employment.

“We’ve recently opened a new office on Church Street in Blackpool, to work directly with people actively seeking new employment. The issues that unemployed people face, and particularly those who are long term unemployed, or have a criminal record are many and complex.

“Acquiring the right talent is the most important key to our rapid growth. These contracts have provided us with an opportunity to creating new management positions, some internal promotions and some exciting new external opportunities here in the Blackpool office.”

She said Laura Wellington was appointed as head of employability, to manage the two new contracts and oversee internal promotions and further appointments.”