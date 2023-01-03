News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool is heading towards ‘Victorian levels of poverty’ as resort wages are 8.4% lower than in 2010

Average wages are 8.4% lower than in 2010 and Blackpool is heading towards ‘Victorian levels of poverty’ according to Labour.

By Lucinda Herbert
New data has revealed that real wages in the resort have fallen by £2,180 since the Tories came to power 12 years ago.

Chris Webb, Executive Member For Blackpool South Labour Party, said: “With less money in people’s pockets, thousands of families across Blackpool are skipping meals, and new polling shows 100,000 Blackpool residents have cut back on heating their homes this winter and more than three-quarters of households in the UK will be pushed into fuel poverty this month. These figures lay bare Britain’s cost of living emergency. Blackpool truly risks heading towards Victorian levels of poverty under this government.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are increasing the wages of millions of workers by raising the ‘national living wage’ to £10.42 an hour in April – an extra £1,600 a year for a full-time worker."