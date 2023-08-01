News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool is getting a 'geeky' new store selling official band t-shirts, film memorabilia and gaming gifts

A new store opening in Blackpool looks set to be a haven for geeks, gamers and rock music fans.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

The geeky gift shop is getting ready to open on Clifton Street within the next week.

Iconz will sell a wide range of film and TV memorabilia, rock music merch, anime and gaming-related gifts.

Karen Ainsworth currently owns an Iconz store in Newton Le Willows. The Blackpool store will be run by her husband, Ste.

Iconz is set to open soon in Blackpool
Karen said: “We can't wait to open our new shop in Blackpool, specialising in loads of geek and rock gifts and t-shirts. All our t-shirts and gifts will be licensed, we don’t print anything, it is all ordered in from reputable suppliers. We will literally have 100s of t-shirts, and are also happy to order any available designs in for people.”

More updates to follow.

Do you have a new business opening in Blackpool or Cleveleys? Email [email protected] .

