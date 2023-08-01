Blackpool is getting a 'geeky' new store selling official band t-shirts, film memorabilia and gaming gifts
The geeky gift shop is getting ready to open on Clifton Street within the next week.
Iconz will sell a wide range of film and TV memorabilia, rock music merch, anime and gaming-related gifts.
Karen Ainsworth currently owns an Iconz store in Newton Le Willows. The Blackpool store will be run by her husband, Ste.
Karen said: “We can't wait to open our new shop in Blackpool, specialising in loads of geek and rock gifts and t-shirts. All our t-shirts and gifts will be licensed, we don’t print anything, it is all ordered in from reputable suppliers. We will literally have 100s of t-shirts, and are also happy to order any available designs in for people.”
