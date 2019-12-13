Blackpool industrial estates get marketing boost amid revamp

Two Blackpool industrial estates have been given a new website to promote them.

Whittle Jones, agent acting on behalf of Northern Trust Company Ltd, has launched a brand new website: www.blackpoolbusinessspace.co.uk to promote the two estates.

The Blackpool and Fylde Industrial Estate

The Blackpool and Fylde Industrial Estate, near the end of the M55, and Clifton Trade Park, off Brinwell Road, form part of the portfolio of Trevor Hemmings-owned Northern Trust portfolio, and provide more than100,000 sq ft of business space to let within Blackpool and the Fylde area.

Nick Hemmings, regional property Manager at Whittle Jones said: “Both of our estates are located close to Junction 4 of the M55 and offer an excellent opportunity for start-up businesses, business relocation and expansion across the SME sector.

“With the nearby promotion of the enterprise zone, we feel it’s important to showcase the business space we have available in the area.”

He said that many of the units and offices were being refurbished to provide a more modern flexible working environment.