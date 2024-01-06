Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena is rated one of the UK's best ice rinks according to Trip Advisor
A new survey has placed Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena as the seventh best ice rink in the UK.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena has been ranked as the seventh best ice rink in the UK. The resort's skating arena comes out above many of the popular Planet Ice venues including Leeds, Blackburn and Milton Keynes.
It is the oldest purpose-built ice theatre in the world and home of the spectacular Hot Ice Show.
How are the ice rinks scored?
The study, carried out by British gaming site Amazonslots.com has taken into account the total number of TripAdvisor reviews, TripAdvisor rating score, total number of Google reviews, Google rating score, price per person, and whether there is a train station nearby.
How do other ice rinks compare to Blackpool?
Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena has an index score of 69.49 out of 100.
The best ice rink rated in the study was Alexandra Place in Haringey, with an index score of 77.69 out of 100.
Whilst Planet Ice Bristol is revealed as the worst ice rink, with a score of 32.03 out of 100, the rink has a TripAdvisor score of 2.2 out of 5.
'Ice skating is a fun day out'
A spokesperson for Amazonslots.com has commented on the study findings:
“Ice skating is a fun day out for family, friends and loved ones, especially during Christmas.
“However, it is important to do your research before setting off. This is because ice rinks could have particular opening times due to Ice Hockey and other events, as well as how much your tickets will cost.
“For its great reviews and reasonable price, Alexandra Palace is ranked as the best ice rink across the UK.
“Our research reveals each rink’s overall review score, the cost and whether public transport is available nearby.
“Ice rinks are expected to be more popular during the Christmas period, therefore choosing a time that is less busy could be beneficial.”
Visit https://www.pleasurebeacharena.co.uk/ to book a session, or find out about upcoming shows and events.