A new survey has placed Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena as the seventh best ice rink in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena has been ranked as the seventh best ice rink in the UK. The resort's skating arena comes out above many of the popular Planet Ice venues including Leeds, Blackburn and Milton Keynes.

It is the oldest purpose-built ice theatre in the world and home of the spectacular Hot Ice Show.

How are the ice rinks scored?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, carried out by British gaming site Amazonslots.com has taken into account the total number of TripAdvisor reviews, TripAdvisor rating score, total number of Google reviews, Google rating score, price per person, and whether there is a train station nearby.

How do other ice rinks compare to Blackpool?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena has an index score of 69.49 out of 100.

The best ice rink rated in the study was Alexandra Place in Haringey, with an index score of 77.69 out of 100.

Whilst Planet Ice Bristol is revealed as the worst ice rink, with a score of 32.03 out of 100, the rink has a TripAdvisor score of 2.2 out of 5.

'Ice skating is a fun day out'

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Amazonslots.com has commented on the study findings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ice skating is a fun day out for family, friends and loved ones, especially during Christmas.

“However, it is important to do your research before setting off. This is because ice rinks could have particular opening times due to Ice Hockey and other events, as well as how much your tickets will cost.

“For its great reviews and reasonable price, Alexandra Palace is ranked as the best ice rink across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our research reveals each rink’s overall review score, the cost and whether public transport is available nearby.

“Ice rinks are expected to be more popular during the Christmas period, therefore choosing a time that is less busy could be beneficial.”