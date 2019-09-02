Blackpool homes builder's new face following expansion

Due to continuing growth, regional house builder, Create Homes has taken on Nina Helme as Senior Marketing Executive.

Nina joins the company with over 12 years experience in all aspects of Marketing working across multiple sectors.

Her role will be to develop, manage and deliver the marketing strategy, with the aim to promote the Create Homes brand to reflect the high-quality properties that they bring to market.

Create Homes, part of Create Group, specialises in quality residential developments in the North West, which includes Ash Meadows and St Petersfield’s in Inskip and The Paddocks in Longton, with further developments due to start later in the year.

Becky Haslam, Marketing and PR Manager for Create Group said: “We are pleased to welcome Nina to the Create Marketing team and I am sure her experience and expertise will help to take our residential arm to the next level.”

Nina said: “With the continuous introduction of new, exclusive developments across the North West, it is such an exciting time to join Create Homes.”