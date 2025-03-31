Blackpool has been named the UK's second best city for office workers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But which UK cities are the best to work from the office? To find out, leader in office relocation and design Peldon Rose [https://www.peldonrose.com/news/the-office-location-report] has analysed a variety of metrics including the percentage of people working from the office, the percentage of trains on time and the number of after-work activities per 10,000 office workers.
Blackpool ranked one of the UK's best cities for office-based workers
|Rank
|UK city
|% of people working from the office
|% of on-time trains
|Number of food provisions per 10,000 office workers
|Number of after-work activities per 10,000 office workers
|1
|Edinburgh
|61.1%
|67.0%
|188
|20
|2
|Blackpool
|79.8%
|63.0%
|167
|12
|3
|York
|64.5%
|37.0%
|189
|19
|4
|Newcastle
|70.0%
|52.0%
|168
|16
|5
|Glasgow
|66.7%
|72.0%
|172
|14
|6
|Nottingham
|74.5%
|58.0%
|216
|13
|7
|Manchester
|68.4%
|47.0%
|205
|14
|8
|Liverpool
|73.9%
|52.0%
|160
|17
|9
|Cardiff
|63.9%
|56.0%
|137
|10
|10
|Bristol
|61.4%
|52.0%
|145
|12
Blackpool ranks among the UK's best cities for office-based workers, with 79.8% working from the office - the highest number in the top 10 ranking.
With an average of 63% of trains on time, almost two-thirds are reliable.
Additionally, there is an average of 167 food provisions per 10,000 office workers and 12 after-work activities per 10,00 office workers.