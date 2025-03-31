Blackpool has been named the UK's second best city for office workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Office attendance is steadily rebounding, with 68% of employees now working from the office and more than four-fifths of UK CEOs anticipating a full return to the office within the next three years.

But which UK cities are the best to work from the office? To find out, leader in office relocation and design Peldon Rose [https://www.peldonrose.com/news/the-office-location-report] has analysed a variety of metrics including the percentage of people working from the office, the percentage of trains on time and the number of after-work activities per 10,000 office workers.

Blackpool ranked one of the UK's best cities for office-based workers

Rank UK city % of people working from the office % of on-time trains Number of food provisions per 10,000 office workers Number of after-work activities per 10,000 office workers 1 Edinburgh 61.1% 67.0% 188 20 2 Blackpool 79.8% 63.0% 167 12 3 York 64.5% 37.0% 189 19 4 Newcastle 70.0% 52.0% 168 16 5 Glasgow 66.7% 72.0% 172 14 6 Nottingham 74.5% 58.0% 216 13 7 Manchester 68.4% 47.0% 205 14 8 Liverpool 73.9% 52.0% 160 17 9 Cardiff 63.9% 56.0% 137 10 10 Bristol 61.4% 52.0% 145 12

Blackpool ranks among the UK's best cities for office-based workers, with 79.8% working from the office - the highest number in the top 10 ranking.

With an average of 63% of trains on time, almost two-thirds are reliable.

Additionally, there is an average of 167 food provisions per 10,000 office workers and 12 after-work activities per 10,00 office workers.