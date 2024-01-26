Blackpool has a shortage of bricklayers, plumbers and handypersons
Blackpool's shortages included plumbers, handypersons, and the trade with the biggest deficit in the town is bricklayers.
A recent study has discovered the trades in short supply across the UK.
The study analysed the search volume for skilled trades in locations across the UK and compared the figures to the number of businesses in that trade operating within the location.
The data, collated by Markel Direct, the specialist insurer of tradespeople, revealed that Blackpool is a town with shortages in 3 out of 13 trades, compared to searches per 10,000 residents.
The wider study, which looked at hotspots for tradespeople across the UK, found that the “jack of all trades” handyperson was the trade that most locations, including Blackpool, were short of. This trade did not have enough supply to meet the demand in 15 of the 46 locations analysed.
The peak months for each skilled trade in Blackpool based on monthly search volume.
The study also determined when the peaks of searches occurred in each area, indicating when it may be more difficult to get hold of a tradesperson.
Skilled trade Peak month/s according to search volume
Bricklayer - September and November
Builder - January and November
Carpenter - January and November
Carpet fitter - September and November
Electrician - January
Handyman/person - November and September
Joiner - January and December
Landscaper - August and September
Painter and decorator - February and November
Plasterer - August
Plumber - August
Roofer - February and December
Tiler - January and November
Window fitter - September and October
In the overall analysis it was found that September and January were the peak months for the most trades in the most locations.
This is likely due to September being when most children go back to school/ when the summer holiday period ends and January being the beginning of a new year and the start of renovation goals.
However, in Blackpool, January and November were the peak months for the majority of trades.
Tradie shortages are a nationwide issue.
As part of the study, 1000 UK homeowners were asked about their experience of hiring tradespeople. 46% of respondents reported struggling to hire a tradesperson for their projects and/or repairs, with the main reasons being no availability (46%) and shortages of the trade (34%).
Additionally, over a quarter (28%) of homeowners revealed to have started a DIY job but needed to call in professional help to take over or rectify mistakes. Plumbing repairs and maintenance topped the list, followed by painting and decorating and tree removal in third position.
Rob Rees, Divisional Director at Markel Direct, said: “Whilst it can be tempting to attempt repairs or DIY tasks yourself, the risk of getting something wrong could result in only more problems to fix. Hiring an accredited and insured tradesperson with years of experience will ensure the job is done to a high standard and, most importantly, safely.”