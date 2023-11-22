Blackpool Grand Theatre will be launching huge discounts for one weekend only this Black Friday – here’s everything you need to know.

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre sale will start from 12.01am on Black Friday (November 24) and will run through to midnight on Cyber Monday (November 27).

Huge discounts of up to 50% off will be available for a wide selection of spectacular shows, including:

- John Godber’s darkly funny and bitingly relevant new production of Bouncers

- The visually thrilling and inventive new play Peak Stuff

- A powerful new stage production of Herman Melville’s literary masterpiece Moby Dick

- The sizzling new dance spectacular La Bamba! starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev

- The legendary Hollywood movie musical Singin’ in the Rain live on The Grand stage, complete with rainstorm!

How can I book tickets?

To book your Black Friday tickets visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/events from 12.01am on Friday, November 24.

The sale will end at midnight on Cyber Monday (November 27).

You can also call the theatre directly on November 24 and November 25 on 01253 290190.

Black Friday offers cannot be used against previously booked tickets and all tickets are non-refundable.