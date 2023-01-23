At the first in-person conference since the pandemic, the resort’s TUC branch announced they will now officially allow virtual and hybrid meetings for decision making – and says it has already increased participation from women and younger members.

More diverse membership

Ken Cridland, secretary for the BFWTUC, said: “This arrangement has allowed people to attend who would usually be unable to, such as those with caring responsibilities, shift workers and those with disabilities that prevent them from attending. In has increased participation and created a more diverse membership which provides invaluable input to meetings. It has also enabled speakers from around the country to attend with little effort or cost and could easily accommodate speakers from around the globe.”

Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Trade Union Council have had their first AGM since before the pandemic - with the option to attend from home, to make it more accessible for members with children or caring responsibilities.

Leading the way

The BFWTUC’s hybrid meetings success was praised at the conference, which took place on Jan 16, 2023 – especially for their ability to accommodate people with limited digital skills.

“It has helped to re-invigorate the Trades Council and enthuse those who attend. This can only be a good thing for our movement and helps to secure its existence for the future.”

