Blackpool Football Club offers a boost to the resort's tourism businesses
Blackpool’s tourism sector and a mental health campaign have got a boost from sponsorship on resort football shirts.
Blackpool Football Club has announced a sponsorship agreement with Blackpool Council which will see the branding of VisitBlackpool and the health campaign, GET VOCAL, adorn the back of the Seasiders’ new home and away shirts.
The logo of VisitBlackpool, which is the tourism arm of Blackpool Council, showcasing the UK’s most popular holiday destination and its world-class attractions, will feature on the reverse of the new tangerine home shirt.
GET VOCAL, a local mental health campaign which aims to improve the wellbeing of residents in the community, will feature on the back of the white away shirt.
Most Popular
-
1
Fylde coast to bid farewell to hairdressing legend as David Maria Hair Studio owner dies
-
2
Women’s business event in Lancashire is a sell out success
-
3
Plans to upgrade bars at Blackpool's Winter Gardens get the go ahead
-
4
Blackpool Pleasure Beach: full list of rollercoasters, height restrictions and ride information ahead of your summer visit
-
5
New tapas bar The Duck’s Nuts opens in St Annes – but may be forced to tear down forecourt before business has chance to begin
Read More
As part of the agreement, the Club’s Community Trust will run weekly sessions at Bloomfield Road throughout the season with a focus on providing positive mental health support to the local community.
Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Football Club is a vitally important part of community life. Over the past three years, we have worked together to help rebuild civic pride in Blackpool as a town, and as a football club.
“Over that period, we have been proud to see the logos of VisitBlackpool and GET VOCAL displayed on the front of the playing shirts and are delighted that we are not just maintaining a presence for the season ahead, but also continuing to build a community-based partnership that is helping to deliver real change.”
Ben Mansford, Blackpool FC chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Coun Lynn Williams, Blackpool Council CEO Neil Jack, Dr Arif Rajpura and everybody at Blackpool Council for their ongoing support of Blackpool FC.
“The Club takes great pride in representing the town and community and is delighted to extend its partnership with Blackpool Council into a fourth season.