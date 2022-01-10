We've been taking a look at the latest food hygiene ratings for Blackpool

Blackpool food hygiene: These are the 12 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new rating - including two with zero stars

Some premises in Blackpool ended 2021 by being inspected and receiving a star rating for their food hygiene.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:52 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Two Blackpool eateries were however rated zero stars meaning “urgent improvement is required”.

The below inspections took place in November, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency's website last month.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Tea Amantes

53a Albert Road - Five stars

Photo Sales

2. Gurkha Restaurant & Bar

148-154 Waterloo Road - Five stars

Photo Sales

3. Paramount Chinese

77 Highfield Road - One star

Photo Sales

4. The Velvet Coaster

501-507 Promenade - Five stars

Photo Sales
BlackpoolThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3