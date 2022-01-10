Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Two Blackpool eateries were however rated zero stars meaning “urgent improvement is required”.

The below inspections took place in November, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency's website last month.

Tea Amantes 53a Albert Road - Five stars

Gurkha Restaurant & Bar 148-154 Waterloo Road - Five stars

Paramount Chinese 77 Highfield Road - One star

The Velvet Coaster 501-507 Promenade - Five stars