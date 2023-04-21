Wholesale catering supplier Trevors Warehouses Ltd (TWL) has applied to the council for planning permission to build a new food storage building alongside its existing site on Chorley Road in Layton.

It is proposed to split the building equally between a freezer storage area, and an area at room temperature.

The business was founded in 1962 by chairman Ken Hitchin and since then has gone from strength to strength supplying food to national and local customers including restaurants, hotels, nursing homes, schools and hospitals.

Town hall planners will consider the application

It distributes to more than 1,300 customers and also supports charities such as the Amazing Graze community cafe and Blackpool Foodbank.

A planning statement accompanying the application says: “Trevors Warehouses Ltd has grown from a small family business to a large business operating across the North West.

“The business is constantly expanding and procuring new contracts with clients, which increases the storage capacity requirements of the business.”

Although the investment will not increase the size of the current 30-strong workforce, the company says it will “safeguard the existing jobs and the future of the business through ensuring TWL has sufficient storage and distribution capacity to meet contractual requirements.”

It wants to remain on its existing site which is close to its workforce.

Jobs will be created through the construction phase, with Wrea Green based company Wareing Buildings set to carry out the work.

