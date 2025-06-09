Blackpool florist expands with grand opening & fundraiser honouring community hero

Local florist ‘What The Flowers’ marks new chapter with emotional tribute and charity event for RNLI and Leukaemia Care.

A Blackpool florist with a bold personality and even bolder blooms is celebrating a major milestone — a move to larger premises — with a heartfelt community fundraiser in memory of a beloved local figure.

Gemma, one of the founders of ‘What The Flowers’ (WTF!), has spent the last eight months transforming the town’s floral scene from their small unit on Mowbray Drive in Blackpool.

Business has bloomed thanks to their striking, contemporary arrangements and unforgettable customer experiences. Now, they’re moving into a larger space just down the road — and they’re marking the occasion in a way that’s as meaningful as it is memorable.

WTF! owners Natale McDonald and Gemma Buntain

The new shop will officially open on Monday 30th June, but the celebrations kick off a day earlier with a special charity event on Sunday 29th June, dedicated to the memory of Gemma’s close friend Jeff Walker.

Jeff, a much-loved member of the community known for his tireless charity work and support for the homeless, tragically passed away on Christmas Day after suddenly being taken ill during a flight for a 'holiday of a lifetime' in Australia where he was due to marry his beloved fiancée, however Jeff collapsed on the flight and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, but just hours later he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. He passed away two days later on Christmas Day.

“Jeff always believed in me and supported me,” said Gemma. “This event is about giving something back in his name and supporting causes that mattered to him.”

All proceeds will go to RNLI, who played a significant role in Jeff’s memorial, and Leukaemia Care, in support of those living with the disease.

The event promises Prosecco and goodie bags on arrival, a ‘balloon pop’ prize game, a floral lucky dip, raffles, and a chance to win 12 months of WTF! bouquets. Guests can also pose in front of a giant floral logo and be in with a chance to win a bespoke floral installation for their business.

This event is also being supported by other local businesses who have made donations of products or service towards the event which will be raffled or auctioned on the day, any other local business owners who are interested in showing their support for the event are urged to get in contact.

There is a limited amount of VIP tickets for members of the public to attend this special day, priced £10 and can be purchased via www.whattheflowers.co.uk, with every penny going to charity.

For those who miss out on the tickets or who are unable to make the special day on the 29th June, the celebrations will continue into the following week where other special fundraising activities are planned within the shop.