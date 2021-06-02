Blackpool fish oil firm to support African schoolchildren

Blackpool supplements firm Wiley's Finest is supporting the School in a Bag charity

Between June 1 and October 1, Wiley’s Finest UK will donate 20 per cent of the value of every bottle of its children’s products Beginners DHA and Elementary EPA, sold, to School in a Bag.

Retailers will be supported throughout the campaign with in-store marketing and a PR and social media campaign. School in a Bag sends SchoolBags filled with educational resources to poor, orphan, and disaster-affected children.

Where required, SchoolBags also contain a LifeStraw, a personal and reusable drinking device which removes bacteria, virus and microplastics, ensuring children can drink safe, clean water.

Wiley’s Finest UK has chosen School in a Bag’s Ghana initiative, in which members of the local community are employed to collect and clean thousands of discarded water sachets – the equivalent of plastic water bottles – from gutters and drains. They then sew them into SchoolBags. Not only does this help with the education of children, it provides employment for local Ghanaians, clears waste and coastlines, prevents plastic pollution in the oceans and raises community awareness of recycling.

Paul Farquhar, managing director of Wiley’s Finest UK in Cornford Road, said: “School in a Bag is a simple idea that works. The charity is the perfect partner for us; our ethically sourced Wild Alaskan Fish oil products transform children’s lives through improving health, and School in a Bag transforms children’s lives through education.

"Each of our Beginners and Elementary products bought between now and September will make a direct contribution to a child somewhere in the world. Plus, the health of our seas and marine life is a cause close to our heart.

"We look forward to working with our customers, pharmacists and health shops and start generating money for this wonderful charity.”

Each SchoolBag costs £20 and contains pencils, pens, colouring pencils, pencil case, exercise books, hygiene kit.

Luke Simon, founder and CEO of School in a Bag said: “Over 262 million children are deprived of an education, but through donations and fantastic fundraising campaigns like this we are helping to address the situation.