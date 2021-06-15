Blackpool firms positive about taking part in Kickstart scheme

Among those taking part in the work experience initiative to support 16 to 24-year-olds who are most at risk of long-term unemployment are Blackpool-based Adam Apple and Direct Windows.

Jen Murray at wedding supplier and indoor decorations specialist Adam Apple, of Peel Road, said: “When we heard about the Kickstart scheme, we thought it was a fabulous idea with benefits to both the business and the individual.

"Our first three Kickstarter’s have been with us three months now and we’ve had such a wonderful experience. Our Kickstarters have brought with them fresh and innovative skills that continue to add value to our business.”

The team at Adam Apple which has taken part in the Kickstart scheme

Tracie Ainsworth of Direct Windows, based at the Blackpool and Fylde Industrial Estate, said: “The level of candidates has been incredible. We have seven young team members currently who are all enjoying their role, after speaking to their managers every one of them have favourable comments regarding the standards of work.”

Angie Hesketh, team leader for the Department for Work and Pensions Jobcentre Plus, said: "Businesses who are part of the scheme are delighted with their new recruits, with many employers hoping to offer permanent jobs to their candidates when their placements end.

“However, we want more employers on board to realise ambition, offering young people a chance. By contacting my team, employers can receive advice on applications and support in

filling them."

For more details, please email: [email protected] or call Angie on 07769 135805.