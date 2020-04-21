Blackpool firm scoops its second Queen's Award

Chelsom, based at Heritage House in Clifton Road, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The firm won the honour in recognition of its outstanding export achievements over the past three years.

It designs and manufactures decorative lighting for the global hotel and marine industries and has won contracts in more than 70 countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's commercial lighting and furnishings specialist Chelsom has own its second Queen's Award

Exports now account for around 58 per cent of all sales with contracts with the likes of Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Hilton, Marriott, plus Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Virgin Voyages.

Robert Chelsom, chairman, said: “I am extremely proud that Chelsom has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade for the second time in three years.

“We are honoured to receive this award on the back of 2019, our most successful year to date, as it acknowledges the hard work, dedication and passion that every employee has shown in helping to drive the business forward internationally.”

The three generation family firm said Will Chelsom, managing director, was instrumental in driving the export division and diversifying into the marine sector.

The Queen's Award for Industry is presented in 2017 to Blackpool lighting company Chelsom. Pictured is the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Charles Kay-Shuttleworth with chairman Robert Chelsom.

He said: “We have achieved impressive export growth across multiple markets particularly in North America, the Middle East and Europe. Significant investment in our international sales team, corporate branding and overseas exhibitions have helped raise our international profile and undoubtedly contributed to our success.

“Winning this export award is a huge honour but it is also confirmation that our innovative product design, overseas sales strategies and all of the accompanying hard work by our superb teams around the world is paying off.”

Chelsom last won the sought after award in 2017 and at the time was supplying lighting for one of the biggest cruise ships in the world – the Harmony of the Seas which is part of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Chelsom last won the sought after award in 2017 and at the time was supplying lighting for one of the biggest cruise ships in the world – the Harmony of the Seas which is part of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.