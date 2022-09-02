Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkham family run Ridgeway Farm in Peel Road is headed up by Harry and Janet in partnership with son John and daughter Helen.

The unit is home to an all year-round-calving 80-strong herd, supplying Arla with an average of 7,500 litres per cow.

About 32 hectares (80 acres) of cereals, wheat and barley are grown and milled on-farm to feed their cows and followers and the 8:16 Herringbone parlour is used to facilitate twice-a-day milking.

The Kirkham Family

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversification

Although the dairy business has always been the family’s mainstay, attention turned to new areas of expansion as Helen noticed a raft of inaccurate information about farming on social media and in 2019 began hosting school visits.

Visitors can now see an array of animals alongside the cows, including alpacas, goats and their own pedigree registered flock of Greyfaced Dartmoor sheep.

This year, the farm has welcomed 1,000 schoolchildren, 66 per cent of which had never been to a farm.

Helen said: “The children run through our fields for the first time, perhaps witness a calving, finding dung beetles and experiencing a host of other things we as a family have taken for granted.

“These children, who spend their days learning out of a classroom, arrive thinking they are on a day out and yet when they leave, you ask them what they want to be when they are older and their response is to be a farmer. They truly are our inspiration.”

The family also open the farm to the public at different times of year for seasonal events, such as Easter Fun on the Farm, a Pumpkin Festival and Festive Fun on the Farm.

As members of the Countryside Stewardship scheme, trees and hedges have been established, along with the re-establishment of a traditional orchard.

The award

The family has been shortlisted for Family Farming Business of the Year.

A total of 60 farmers have been shortlisted for 15 awards, and the Kirkham’s are the only entry from Lancashire to make the cut.