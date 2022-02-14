Blackpool digital signs firm targets customer growth with new website launch

Sam Fletcher of 21Digital with Adam Carter sales and marketing director at Scanlite

Established for more than 40 years, Scanlite designs and manufactures bespoke digital signs, LED display screens and electronic information systems for customers including major retailers, sports stadiums and entertainment venues across the UK and globally.

The SEO and PPC campaigns delivered by 21Digital since March 2021 have provided a surge in leads that prompted Scanlite to commission the agency to redesign its website to maximise sales conversion, with the aim of increasing transactions even further.

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “If you’ve been into a major retailer, sports stadium, theatre or used public transport anywhere in the UK recently, you’ve probably seen one of Scanlite’s 40,000 installations working.

“Scanlite supplies a variety of indoor digital display screens and LED advertising displays with products encompassing everything from ticker displays and pharmacy crosses, to full LED video walls and factory displays, to rich content LED scoreboards.

“As well as capturing new leads for all these products in a variety of markets, the new website will clearly convey how they handle everything from the initial concept right through to commissioning, taking care to communicate with the customer at every stage of the process, which is what makes them leaders in their field.”

21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency based in Blackburn, specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, with a range of digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.