Blackpool Council will take over the running of the resort’s famous Tower and other popular attractions from Merlin Entertainment.

Blackpool’s most famous landmark will now be managed by the Council-owned tourism company, Blackpool Tourism Limited.

The Council has today announced it will take over the operation of Blackpool Tower (including Blackpool Tower Eye, Circus, Ballroom and Dungeons) and Madame Tussauds for the first time in 15 years.

What is Blackpool Tourism Ltd?

Blackpool Operating Company Limited, which operates Sandcastle Waterpark, has expanded its remit and will now be known as Blackpool Tourism Limited.

The company will take over the management of The Blackpool Tower and Madame Tussauds from Friday, August 1, operating the attractions alongside Sandcastle Waterpark and Showtown Museum.

The new arrangements will replace the management of these attractions by Merlin Entertainments, which has operated them on the council’s behalf since 2010.

As part of this change, both parties have also agreed to enter a new partnership to enable Madame Tussauds and The Dungeons to continue to operate, marking what the Council says will be the first ever UK franchise agreements for the two iconic brands.

Blackpool Tourism Limited will operate both attractions under franchise from Merlin, ensuring the ongoing presence of these two popular attractions in the town, as part of the wider family of these iconic brands.

The Council said “the transition marks an exciting new chapter for Blackpool’s tourism industry with familiar faces leading the council’s vision for the future of the resort”.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is an exciting day for Blackpool and the start of a new era for our tourism industry.

“In 2010, Blackpool Council bought Blackpool Tower bringing it into public ownership for the first time to safeguard the future of our much loved iconic landmark whilst also transforming it into a tourist attraction fit for the 21st century.

“It was a bold and ambitious move and one that has reaped rewards ever since. It is such a special place and needed to be protected and preserved for future generations.

“Back in 2010, we did not have the skills or knowledge within the town to redevelop the Tower into a modern attraction. Bringing Merlin Entertainments on board was absolutely the right decision and we have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with them which has brought other quality attractions to the resort.

“The time has come to reassess our position and determine our future vision for our attractions and the town as whole.

“The benefits that our amazing attractions bring, will be kept in Blackpool. Our priority is creating jobs for local people, creating a vibrant economy for local businesses and giving millions of visitors a reason to come and stay in Blackpool.”

Kate Shane has held the role of Managing Director of Blackpool Council’s Leisure Portfolio since last summer. Prior to that she was the Regional Director at Merlin Entertainments.

Kate Shane, Managing Director of Blackpool Tourism Limited, added: “Bringing all these key attractions under the umbrella of one company is a bold move but the right one to deliver the ambitions of the resort that punches above its weight!

“Collaboration will be the golden thread running through the new company, bringing together the resorts amazing tourism businesses, creating compelling reasons to visit and stay in Blackpool ahead of other destinations.

“We will support the sector to deliver world class experiences, and by working together we will drive awareness to re-engage lapsed visitors and reach those that have yet to see everything that Blackpool has to offer.”

“Blackpool Tourism Ltd is dedicated to creating local employment opportunities, supporting cultural heritage and delivering tangible social impact, ensuring a sustainable vibrant environment for both our guests and our local communities.”

Andy Turner, Merlin’s Regional Director (Rest of UK) of Gateway Attractions, added: “Back in 2010, Blackpool Council and Merlin set out a bold ambition to transform the Tower into a visitor attraction the town could be proud of.

“In parallel, we committed to upgrade a locally-run waxworks into an iconic Madame Tussauds attraction.

“Over the past 15 years, in close cooperation with the council, we have made significant progress – and laid strong foundations which set these attractions up for long term success, well into the future.

“We fully support the local authority’s desire to see these attractions return to local management, and we welcome the clear direction the council leadership has provided.

“Looking ahead, we are delighted to be entering a new partnership with the Council to ensure that visitors can continue to enjoy the iconic, immersive experiences which Madame Tussauds and The Dungeons have become known for.

“Merlin remains absolutely committed to the ongoing success of tourism in Blackpool, not least so that the two brands we are franchising to Blackpool Tourism Ltd can continue to flourish with our creative input.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the council over the months and years ahead.”

The Council said the transition to the new company “will be seamless” and all existing ticket purchases will be honoured.

What does Blackpool Pleasure Beach think?

Amanda Thompson, Pleasure Beach CEO, said: “I am in full support of Blackpool Council's announcement today. This brings Blackpool together, it is the beginning of the future for our new resort.

“Since Covid we have seen many changes in leisure, tourism and the hospitality market. Collaborating with Blackpool Tourism Ltd will enable all of the visitor attractions within the resort to work together to develop the future of our town.

“We will be looking to encourage the resort to retain its mantle as the UK's number 1 tourist destination.

“With the thrilling news of Universal Studios arriving in the UK it presents Blackpool with unique opportunities. We must think out of the box and create new ideas that will appeal to new visitors.

“This announcement supports the exciting vision for our town and future generations.”