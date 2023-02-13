Blackpool Council rolls out £1m bus shelter replacement plan

Blackpool Council is planning to invest almost £1m in new bus shelters as part of a five-year rolling programme.

After securing an initial £175k of funding from the Local Transport Plan (LTP), the Council has procured a contract with Euroshel to replace and repair damaged shelters.

Over the past few months, 14 new shelters have been installed across the bus network with a further eight to be completed over the coming weeks.

More than £1m will be spent on new bus shelters in Blackpool. The council hopes the cash injection will encourage more people to use public transport

That programme is being complemented by the upgrading of advertising opportunities in the bus shelter stock which has enabled the purchase of a further 20 new shelters, which should all be installed by Easter.

Some of these new shelters will include digital advertising screens that will be used to generate additional income to maintain and replace shelters.

As part of the rolling improvement programme, it is anticipated that further allocations of £195k per annum will be secured over the next three years, creating the potential to replace around 15 shelters each year.

Coun Neal Brookes, Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, said: “We are committed to improving our network of bus shelters across the borough.

“A significant number of those that had fallen into disrepair have already been replaced and by accessing bus infrastructure funding allocations, there is the potential to invest almost £1m over a five-year rolling programme.

“There is a very significant investment being made in converting Blackpool’s bus fleet to electric vehicles and it is important that the standard of our network of shelters complements that investment.”

The project was first introduced last year. At the time, a council report said: "Blackpool Council has a strategic objective to increase the number of passenger journeys made by bus.

"To assist in meeting this objective, a single contractor is required to supply and install replacement bus shelters, as well as repair and maintain existing bus shelters within Blackpool to improve the appearance, comfort and safety for passengers using bus services.

"The council has approximately 250 bus shelters that come under its direct ownership and responsibility.

