Blackpool Council explain why Jungle Mania soft play centre closed at Houndshill Shopping Centre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:44 BST
Soft play centre Jungle Mania was forced to close at Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre after the business was made insolvent, it has been revealed.

The play centre announced it would close with immediate effect on Tuesday (December 3), just 16 months after opening.

General manager Amy Ashcroft said the business was unable to agree lease terms with Houndshill landlord, Blackpool Council - suggesting this was the reason for the sudden closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Junglemania soft play area in Blackpool.placeholder image
Junglemania soft play area in Blackpool. | National World

“As a result we have had to close the doors to Jungle Mania Blackpool permanently,” said Amy.

Liquidated

Following the announcement, Blackpool Council was eager to clarify that the closure was due to the business having become insolvent and liquidated after court action was brought by HMRC.

The Council added that the owner of Jungle Mania had turned down the offer of a new lease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The soft play area is located in Hounds Hill Shopping Centre (opposite Pandora).placeholder image
The soft play area is located in Hounds Hill Shopping Centre (opposite Pandora).

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “It has been brought to our attention that posts have been published across news sites in regard to the recent closure of Jungle Mania based at the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

“For clarification, the operating company was terminated by an order of the court, due to action brought by HMRC. A liquidator was appointed by the court who disclaimed the lease.

“As a result, the Council’s property managers spoke to the business owner, who still exists, in respect of a new lease; however, they were advised they had no interest in signing one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Jungle Mania manager Amy Ashcroft said the closure had “nothing to do with [her] amazing team who worked so hard to get the centre flourishing like it was.”

She said: “We completely turned that centre around with our hard work and passion. I am so proud of you all and know you will shine wherever you are.

“It really is a shame and I will miss our amazing members but I am sure there are more adventures to come.”

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice