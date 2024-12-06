Blackpool Council explain why Jungle Mania soft play centre closed at Houndshill Shopping Centre
The play centre announced it would close with immediate effect on Tuesday (December 3), just 16 months after opening.
General manager Amy Ashcroft said the business was unable to agree lease terms with Houndshill landlord, Blackpool Council - suggesting this was the reason for the sudden closure.
“As a result we have had to close the doors to Jungle Mania Blackpool permanently,” said Amy.
Liquidated
Following the announcement, Blackpool Council was eager to clarify that the closure was due to the business having become insolvent and liquidated after court action was brought by HMRC.
The Council added that the owner of Jungle Mania had turned down the offer of a new lease.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “It has been brought to our attention that posts have been published across news sites in regard to the recent closure of Jungle Mania based at the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
“For clarification, the operating company was terminated by an order of the court, due to action brought by HMRC. A liquidator was appointed by the court who disclaimed the lease.
“As a result, the Council’s property managers spoke to the business owner, who still exists, in respect of a new lease; however, they were advised they had no interest in signing one.”
Posting on social media, Jungle Mania manager Amy Ashcroft said the closure had “nothing to do with [her] amazing team who worked so hard to get the centre flourishing like it was.”
She said: “We completely turned that centre around with our hard work and passion. I am so proud of you all and know you will shine wherever you are.
“It really is a shame and I will miss our amazing members but I am sure there are more adventures to come.”