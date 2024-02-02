Blackpool Council advertise new shop units for new Talbot Gateway tram terminal and Holiday Inn complex
Blackpool Council are looking for retail vendors to fill units in the new tram terminal and underneath the new Holiday Inn hotel opening this spring.
A number of retail units are available to rent, as the council seek to fill the new Talbot Gateway space which is due to open soon.
The units range from 400 sq ft to 1,800 sq ft and are advertised as 'perfect for food-to-go or convenience retailers'.
The five units within the £34m Holiday Inn and new tram terminal, will coincide with the opening of the four star 144-room hotel.
The site also links to Blackpool North train station – where footfall was more than two million people last year.