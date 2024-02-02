Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of retail units are available to rent, as the council seek to fill the new Talbot Gateway space which is due to open soon.

The units range from 400 sq ft to 1,800 sq ft and are advertised as 'perfect for food-to-go or convenience retailers'.

The five units within the £34m Holiday Inn and new tram terminal, will coincide with the opening of the four star 144-room hotel.