Blackpool construction group appoints 'people person' amid expansion

Due to continuing growth, Blackpool construction and development specialist Create Group, has appointed Colette Grover as ‘Head of People’.

Colette’s appointment to this newly created role demonstrates the company’s commitment to the development of its most valuable asset – its people.

Create Construction, Create Developments, Create Interiors and Create Homes sit under the umbrella of Create Group and Colette will play a key role in the future development needs of all staff working at Head Office and sites across the country.

With over 22 years in Human Resources Management, Colette brings to the table extensive skills in resourcing, supporting and mentoring people.

Her responsibility will be to nurture a culture of learning, coaching and mentoring that will shape the direction of the firm’s ‘people strategy’, to deliver an employee culture that attracts and retains the best talent in the Industry.

Colette said: “Create Group’s core values of ‘Integrity’, ‘Motivate’, ‘Collaborative’, ‘Empower’ and ‘Easy To Do Business With’ clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment to their staff.

"I intend to ensure that everyone feels fully supported and appreciated, with the aim of creating high performing teams in which every member of staff is valued and given the opportunity to reach their highest potential.”

Gill Mathison, Director at Create Groupsaid: “We are so pleased to welcome Colette into the Create family. Her appointment is an extremely important one to us at this exciting time of growth."