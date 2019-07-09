Blackpool construction firm starts work on £14.4m project

A Blackpool construction specialist is celebrating starting work on a £14.4m project in the Midlands.

Create Construction of Whitehills is building a 266 bed student accommodation development on Harper Road, Coventry for Crosslane Student Developments in their Joint Venture with Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC.

The Coventry project is the third student accommodation contract signed between Crosslane and Create Construction, the first being Brass Founders in Sheffield, which was completed in 2017 and the second, Coppergate in Swansea, due for completion in August this year.

The new Harper Road project is due for completion ahead of the 2020/21 academic year.

Coventry University is the UK’s fastest growing university by student enrolment.

When the scheme is complete in September 2020, students will be able to choose from one of the high-specification ensuite bedrooms, available in shared cluster flats of four to seven bedrooms, sharing a spacious lounge, kitchen and dining area.

The set-up also includes a large common room with a games zone and study hub, on-site gym and a private kitchen dining entertaining room. This encourages students to live in groups, make new friends and provides cultural opportunities as part of their university experience.

The £14.4m development, designed by Day Architectural, will consist of three new residential blocks, each at different stepped heights of three, five and six storeys, arranged in a U-shaped formation, creating a large private outdoor landscaped courtyard.

The upper part of the façade will feature a bronze standing seam, with brickwork on the lower part of the building.

Adrian Tottey, managing director of Create Construction said: “We are really pleased to be working with Crosslane again and look forward to continuing our successful partnership. This is our third contract with them and we hope to bring our construction expertise to collaborative projects for many years to come.”