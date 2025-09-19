Blackpool company Wiley's Finest UK gets involved in ‘Buy Blue’ campaign aimed at buying sustainable supplements

Wiley's Finest, a multi award-winning Blackpool-based business, is urging UK consumers to "take a second look at their seafood" to ensure they are buying sustainably sourced products this Sustainable Seafood September.

Statistics show that Britain is facing an Omega-3 crisis, with nearly four out of five adults failing to follow NHS advice to eat two portions of fish each week. Nutritionists warn this dietary gap can have serious implications for the NHS.

Cardiovascular disease, depression and dementia – all linked to low Omega-3 intake – are among the biggest drains on the NHS budget, costing billions each year.

This Sustainable Seafood September, the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) highlights its first Super Seafoods: Sustaining people and planet report which reveals that only 21% of the UK population meet the NHS target – leaving 79% deficient in key nutrients linked to mood, cognition, heart, brain, eye and immune health.

Paul Farquhar of Blackpool's Wiley's Finest UK

Omega-3s are linked to heart, brain, eye health – yet the MSC’s GlobeScan research, covering over 1000 respondents across 23 countries, found that:

* Only 21% report eating the NHS-recommended two portions of fish a week, slightly ahead of the global average of 19%, but still leaving room for improvement.

* 20% say they would be encouraged to eat more seafood if they had more information on its health benefits.

* 65% of people say health is their number one reason for changing their diets – higher than the global average of 64%.

Salmon fillet

* 15% of British consumers who eat fish also say they frequently purchase health supplements such as fish oils – again ahead of the global average.

Paul Farquhar, managing director of Wiley's Finest says: "Many cheap supermarket fish oil supplements are derived from anchovies, sardines and other small species at the bottom of the food chain. Overfishing these fish can destabilise entire ocean ecosystems, while bycatch – where non-target species are caught and discarded – remains a serious global issue.

Farquahr continues: "Wiley’s Finest is different. We are the only brand in the world to offer a full product line made from MSC-certified 100% Wild Alaskan Pollock, sustainably and ethically sourced with full traceability back to the boat. Independent studies show our fisheries have less than 1% bycatch, with nets fitted with cameras to protect marine life."

Nutritional Therapist Dr. Anna Sanniti and consultant to Wiley’s Finest fish oil supplements says the figures are a red flag:

“Omega-3s are absolutely essential for heart, brain and mental health, yet the majority of the UK population is not getting enough. Omega-3s have also been linked to child development, helping withfocus, reading levels, behaviour and brain growth. As a mother and a nutritional expert, I know how crucial these nutrients are. Wiley’s Finest, which is MSC-certified and derived from Wild Alaskan fish, is my trusted choice.”

She adds: “It’s deeply concerning that so many people in the UK are missing out on these nutrients each week. For those who don’t get enough oily fish, I recommend taking a high-quality fish oil high in EPA and DHA Omega-3s, or an algae-based, vegan Omega-3 alternative such as CatchFree Omega. These provide a potent and environmentally friendly alternative to many cheaper farmed brands that are less beneficial to health and damaging to the environment.”

Anna Sanniti concludes: “Choosing MSC-certified products is the only way to ensure we can feed ourselves without depleting our oceans. This September, the message is clear: eat more fish, but make sure it’s sustainable.”

This Sustainable Seafood September, nutritional expert Dr. Anna Sanniti urges the public to:

Check your diet – are you one of the 79% not eating enough fish? NHS guidelines say a healthy, balanced diet should include at least two portions of fish a week, including one of oily fish.

Add one more portion of MSC-certified oily fish each week, or choose an MSC-certified supplement such as Wiley’s Finest.

Look for the blue MSC ecolabel on your seafood and supplements

Rowan Williams adds: “A growing number of consumers are turning to Omega-3 supplements as a means of accessing the health benefits of fatty acids such as EPA and DHA. In this context, it is vital that brands have transparent, independent assurance about the provenance of their products. Wiley's Finest have been leading the way on this front for many years now, sourcing their fish oils exclusively from the Alaska pollock fishery, one of the longest standing and best performing certified fisheries in the MSC programme.”