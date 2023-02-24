Blackpool company Ameon awarded £1 million contract for work at new Houndshill Centre extension

Building services engineering company, Ameon, based at the Whitehills Business Park, and sister company, Ameon Utilities, have been appointed by lead contractor Graham to install mechanical and electrical services in the shopping centre’s new building, which will house a Wilko store and a new cinema.

It will involve installation of mains distribution, interior and exterior lighting, lightning protection, ventilation, emergency lighting, fire alarm and sprinkler systems and disabled refuge.

A feature of the work will be to interface the new building’s services with the current shopping centre, which will remain open and operational during the project.

The Phase Two development at Blackpool's Houndshill Centre.

Ameon Utilities’ contract will be completed in two parts. The first part is diversion of the existing utilities infrastructure off site, so that Graham can start works in a safe, service-free environment, and secondly, designing and constructing a new infrastructure for incoming supplies of power, water and communications.

Ameon commercial director Adam Sutton said: “Although we are very much national operators, our roots are firmly established in Blackpool, which is our headquarters, so it’s great that we get an opportunity to work again with Graham, and display our skills and services in the town where we are a major employer.

“Houndshill has long been the mainstay of town centre shopping in the resort and its expansion is a positive sign of Blackpool’s regeneration, so we are proud to play our part in its redevelopment.”

Ameon's headquarters on the Whitehills Business Park.

Jack Clarke, Graham project manager, said: “We’re pleased to engage Ameon on this scheme and look forward to delivering this great project with a local company for the community of Blackpool.”

The £21 million Phase Two development of the shopping centre will see a new 22,500sq ft Wilko store plus two restaurants on the ground floor of the new building, with a nine-screen cinema on the first floor.