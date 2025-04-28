Blackpool community cafe receives donation to help homeless people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which helps people experiencing homelessness has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by a colleague from the Blackpool branch.

Amazing Graze, a community café situated in South Shore in Blackpool, received a £2,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it fund a community outreach programme to help people living on the streets.

The charity provides a warm safe place and food for people experiencing homelessness in the Blackpool and Fylde Coast area. Due to the increase in the cost-of-living Amazing Graze is seeing more and more families relying on its help to feed themselves and their children.

Barbara Boyes, branch manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Blackpool, said: “We are proud to be able to support Amazing Graze in our community in Blackpool with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

“Amazing Graze provides an important service. The work that they are doing to support the people experiencing homelessness and families is making a real impact, supporting their immediate needs by providing them with a safe space and nourishing food.”

Abbie Butcher, trustee of Amazing Graze said: “Our services are being stretched beyond belief, as people suffer with the cost-of-living crisis. We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us continue to support our community.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Between 1999 and 2024 the Foundation donated more than £10million to local charities and good causes across the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation