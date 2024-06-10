Blackpool catering firm celebrates 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool-based supplier of catering and bar products, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. Since its founding in 2004, the company has consistently delivered outstanding catering and bar products to the hospitality sector and has grown to become a trusted name in the industry.

Over the past two decades, JC Catering & Bar Supplies Ltd has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. From humble beginnings serving the Fylde coast to today supplying customers all over mainland UK. The company has expanded its offerings, embraced technological advancements, and remained committed to its core values of integrity and excellence.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been with us on this remarkable journey," said Jon Crowe, Managing Director of JC Catering & Bar Supplies Ltd. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the best products and customer service and continually striving for improvement."

As JC Catering & Bar Supplies Ltd looks to the future, the company remains focused on innovation and growth. Upcoming plans include expanding our product line, entering new markets, and continuing to enhance our customer experience.

Visit our Blackpool Showroom

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to building on our success," added Jon. "Our goal is to continue providing exceptional value to our customers and making a positive impact in our industry and community."