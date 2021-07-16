Blackpool care group's national top 20 honour

Alcedo Care scored 9.9 out of 10, one of only three home care groups to do so.

The award, which is presented by homecare.co.uk, is based solely on the reviews of home care companies and their services, provided by clients and/or their relatives direct to the homecare.co.uk website.

Andy Boardman, inset, Alcedo’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be, for the second year running, one of the UK’s Top 20 home care providers; it is an incredible achievement.

Jo and Andy Boardman

“With over 700 employees, Alcedo Care is now one of the largest home care providers in the country, so winning this accolade is testament to the whole team for its continued commitment to the company and our clients.

“We strive to provide the highest standards of care, coupled with genuine companionship, with the ultimate aim of enriching the lives of our clients. The positive reviews reflect this, and I am so proud of our carers who, despite the pandemic, put the needs of our clients first, often going over and above for them.”