John Fallon is the new chairman of Blackpool Pride of Place, a partnership of influential local businesses, public bodies and the council whose aim is to help the resort fulfill its potential.

He has taken over from Christine Hodgson CBE, chairman of Severn Trent, who has led the partnership since 2017.

John was born in the resort when his father was head teacher of St Kentigern’s Primary School before the family moved to Manchester.

But his ties to the Fylde coast remained strong when his parents moved to St Annes on their retirement.

John’s own career also took him into education, culminating in his role as chief executive of Pearson plc, one of the world’s leading education companies.

He led digital development at the company which has customers in around 70 countries delivering qualifications, assessments and learning.

Having retired from that role, he was tracked down to take on another significant challenge to lead transformational change in Blackpool at the helm of the Pride of Place Partnership.

He said: “Blackpool is a place that has had some big challenges over the years, but has had some momentum and is on a roll now.

“Even in the latter days of his life, my dad if he was on the Promenade had a spring in his step and Blackpool is still this special place.

“But it is also a place with challenges in relation to deprivation in the inner areas.

“So Pride of Place is a network where anyone who cares about the future of Blackpool can come together and try to do innovative things.

“It is not running anything, it’s networking, lobbying, enabling and story telling by people who are passionate about the town.”

The partnership is part of the Business In The Community (BITC) network which has been working in Blackpool since 2017.

It launched the Blackpool Town Prospectus which sets out priorities for the town’s development up until 2030.

This blueprint has helped Blackpool secure a £40m Town Deal to fund seven projects including the Revoe Sports Village, and around £100m of Levelling Up funding including £40m towards creating a multiversity in the town centre.

With his background in education, the multiversity is of special interest to John as a driver of opportunity.

He said: “I am particularly interested in education – how we can help some great teachers and leaders to perform even better and improve education opportunities.

“I’m particularly looking forward to getting involved in the multiversity project and building on the already good reputation which Blackpool and the Fylde College has nationally.”

John knows first hand from his business experience the power of digital transformation and believes Blackpool can benefit from emerging technology in this field.

He said: “I think towns go through periods in their history where they are doing well, and then less well, and then they recover again.

“Blackpool has gone through those times, but I think we live in a different era now because digital technology means it is easier to work from somewhere different.

“Blackpool has a stunning coastline, and good links to Manchester and Liverpool. So building up Blackpool as a great place to work and live and build a business is a real aim.

“I look at what has happened in the States, for example Portland in Maine, or in Seattle. They are coastal towns that have gone from industrial pasts and been reborn because digital means you can set up a business anywhere.

“Trends have worked against Blackpool over the last 30 years, but they could work in favour of Blackpool over the next period of time.

“And what I like about Pride of Place is it will bring people together to work for the common good towards that.”

The priorities of the Pride of Place Partnership are: –

establishing the national perception of Blackpool as a location with high potential for business investment

restoring local pride

creating and safeguarding at least 10,000 jobs and growing the economy by £1 billion through turbocharging tourism and building on other emerging and innovative opportunities

tackling the concentration of deprivation in the inner areas of Blackpool and creating 3,000 new homes

achieving top quartile employment rates for 16-24-year-olds compared to other Lancashire Local Authorities with a focus on health, wellbeing, resilience and preparedness for work through upskilling and reskilling

Ougoing chairman Christine Hodgson said: “As my time as chair of the Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership comes to an end, I would like to wish John all the best in the role.

“Over the past few years, we have seen so much positive change in Blackpool, and I have enjoyed working with those who understand that we all have a part to play in supporting the people of Blackpool.

“I look forward to supporting the Partnership as it continues to drive positive change in Blackpool. I am delighted to be taking up the role of Life President for the Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership.”

Chief executive of Blackpool Council Neil Jack said: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Christine for the tremendous commitment she has shown to all things Blackpool through the Pride of Place Partnership.

“We are delighted that her involvement will continue in her new capacity as Life President.