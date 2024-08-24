Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool businesses have been able to recover tremendously since the pandemic with some of the highest growth in the North.

New research reveals that Blackpool has seen significant growth in the number of small and medium-sized businesses in the town, growing beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The research, compiled by iwoca, has ranked areas across the North of England using ONS data on business and employment.

These figures found that between 2019 and 2023 the number of small and medium-sized businesses in Blackpool grew by 12% , the second highest across the North West, North East, and Yorkshire.

This represents over 400 more businesses since the pandemic, taking the area’s SME total to 4,125 in 2023, demonstrating the robust post-pandemic recovery of the town’s enterprise.

The transportation and storage sector saw the largest growth in Blackpool, leading the way with 145 more SMEs in the industry between 2019 to 2023.

The hospitality sector was the second biggest source of new small businesses in Blackpool, with 135 new firms being founded between 2019 and 2023.

Both sectors will have likely benefited from the easing of lockdown restrictions in the aftermath of the pandemic, allowing them to take advantage of Blackpool’s status as one of the UK’s most iconic tourist destinations.

Seema Desai, COO at iwoca said: “The North of England continues to prove its immense economic capacity and resilience despite the blow that the Covid-19 pandemic delivered to small businesses across the country.

“For example, Blackpool’s recovery in sectors such as transport are bolstering job creation and enabling growth in years to come.”