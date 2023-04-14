Storage King has applied to the council for planning permission to extend its premises on Clifton Road in Marton and replace the roof on the building.

It says there is increasing demand for space as more people seek flexible ways of working and living.

A planning statement accompanying the application says: “There is growing demand for self storage facilities countrywide and Storage King seek to provide an improved service to the area and to small businesses and individuals who rely on self storage space to operate their own businesses.

Planning permission is being sought from Blackpool Council

“There is a growing trend towards self-employment and start-ups inthe UK, meaning that self storage provides efficient and cost-effective options for these businesses for flexible storage, with no long-term leasing commitments and additional helpful business services.

“There are also significant benefits to personal users such as residents for house moving and for those needing to store whilst travelling.”

The proposed development seeks to increase the self storage capacity at the site through the construction of a rear extension of the unit with additional facilities also to include a lift lobby with a lift that extends to all floors and a new loading bay.

The extension would also have the potential for two additional dismountable mezzanine levels to be installed above ground floor level which could provide a floorspace of up to 3,622 square metres.