Blackpool business group shares vision of £1bn economic 'level up' by 2030

Released today, the Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership's new town prospectus, “An Agenda For Action 2030”, sets out a long-term vision for Blackpool as a creative, digital, and educational hub for the North West and beyond.

The group has called on the Goverment to invest in six areas - housing, communities, technology, education and regeneration - which they believe will give Blackpool the boost it needs to achieve £1bn in economic growth in eight years time.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This refreshed prospectus reflects our ambition to build on the investment that is already underway to regenerate our town and improve life chances and opportunities for our residents.

Blackpool Pride of Place listening event at Westminster School with Dame Julia Cleverdon. She is pictured with pupils Jessica Hillier, 9, Imogen Whitworth-Morrell, 10 and Kaiden Conner Walsh, 9.

“Much has already been achieved but there is much more that can be done in the years ahead. We have demonstrated that we can deliver transformational change if we have the required funding and support from central Government and we trust that Ministers will recognise the potential to deliver its levelling-up agenda here in Blackpool.”

The groups key requests of Government:

Housing: £100m investment in capital funding to intervene in the failed housing market in inner Blackpool, which would involve selective clearance, remodelling of existing properties and the creation of green spaces.

Communities: Back the Claremont and Revoe plans submitted to Homes England which set out a wider approach to the regeneration of each area, including greening and pocket parks, reducing the density of urban development, improving connectivity across Blackpool, and creating safe spaces for children and families.

Health: Ensure the Governance of the Integrated Care Partnership delivering tangible devolution to Blackpool so place-based health care can integrate with existing complementary social support.

Digital: Capitalise on the international fibre connection to Europe and the USA to diversify Blackpool and the Fylde Coast’s economy. Support schools to develop a non-traditional, business-led digital curriculum alongside the creation of a digital education hub that is accessible to all children in Blackpool.

Education and Skills: Support a successor programme for the Blackpool Opportunity Area until 2030 wo improvements to education can continue, supplemented with targeted support for disadvantaged people, making sure there is a place for everyone in the workforce. Support the development of a 'multiversity' in the town.

Regeneration: Support an extension of the Enterprise Zone Business Rate Relief and Enhanced Capital Allowances until 2025, provide backing for Blackpool’s Levelling Up Fund bids and provide ongoing support for regeneration from the UKSPF. Provide support for the Court’s relocation business case to unlock a major development opportunity in the town. Invest in reopening the five-mile Poulton to Fleetwood line and a passing loop on the South Fylde line to double rail frequency for commuters and students.

"Blackpool is the definition of what levelling up looks like"

The Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership, founded in 2017 by Business in the Community, is a partnership of the private, public, and voluntary sectors.

Since the launch of its first prospectus in 2018, more than £350m has been invested in the town, including £100m of Government funding.

In 2020, the Town Deal Fund Board, chaired by the partnership, secured £40.5m for seven projects, including a youth hub, the relocation of the Blackpool Central Courts to make room for a £300m tourist destination, plans for a multiversity, new infrastructure at the Enterprise Zone in South Shore, investment in the Revoe Community Sports Village, improved sustainability for Blackpool Illuminations, and the creation of The Edge – a town centre business hub for start-ups.

Christine Hodgson, chairman of the Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership, said: “The Partnership is grateful to central Government for the significant support received through the numerous funding schemes, including the Town Deal and Opportunity Area, and in turn, Blackpool has delivered on its commitments in relation to these programmes and will continue to do so.

“Thousands of new jobs have already been created, there have been vast improvements in outcomes for young people and the council has made great progress on improving some of the worst housing stock in the town.

“The Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership is committed to securing long term collaboration with central government to deliver ongoing improved economic regeneration, housing, health and educational outcomes for Blackpool."

Baroness Jo Valentine, director of Place at Business in the Community said: “The collaboration, shared vision and immense sense of civic pride has helped transform Blackpool as an area with opportunities, investment and growth. The Government doesn’t need to look any further to define what levelling up looks like, we have been doing it in Blackpool for years.

“Today’s new and updated prospectus takes our work to the next level, and our key asks of Government are crucial to ensuring that we finish the job.”