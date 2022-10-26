The owners of the Backyard Bistro on Whitegate Drive had been refused permission for the canopy by town hall planners last November after they ruled the addition would be out of keeping with other development in the area.

But the decision has now been overturned by an independent planning inspector after the applicant lodged an appeal.

The inspector disputed the council’s findings that the canopy would obstruct views to other properties in the row of shops, near the junction with Airedale Avenue.

The Backyard Bistro

The owner of the restaurant wants the canopy to provide shelter for an outdoor eating area.

A design statement submitted with the original application says: “Outdoor dining is becoming more and more popular on Whitegate Drive and itis an activity that is to be encouraged as it adds a vibrancy and animation tobuilding frontages and forecourts, as well as helping to generate income forthe local economy. ”

They said other businesses on Whitegate Drive including the No 10 Ale House and Sotto’s Restaurant had been permitted outdoor verandahs.

The inspector said in their report: “Although it would project forward from the front of the building, it would only occupy around half the depth of the appeal site’s forecourt.

“The council has referenced the visibility of shop fronts from the wide-open pavement and forecourts, but I was able to see structures on forecourt areas of this and other nearby terraces as well as a bus shelter that interrupt views of shop fronts.

“Whilst these structures are not directly comparable to the appeal proposal, the design of the scheme, with two slender posts and a shallow pitched glazed roof, would largely maintain views to the ground floor façade of the property.

“Its open front and sides would not give the development an undue sense of enclosure or give rise to a cluttered appearance.”