Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway and his business partner Matthew Crook, both 26, are launching a new cocktail bar in Blackpool.

Notorious on Queen Street is an R&B bar which is set to open on Saturday, May 4.

Matthew, who runs A2B Payment Solutions in the resort, said they came up with the idea after spotting a run down building that had potential.

Notorious will be a new R&B bar on Queen Street

“We’re from Blackpool so we wanted to do our bit to get another place up and running,” he said.

“We just thought lets go for it, try our hand at something else and get this property open.”

The bar will offer a wide variety of drinks, including a range of spirits, beers and cocktails - some of which are set to be boxing-themed.

Patrons will be able to enjoy their drink in one of the seating areas or get up and dance with friends.

Huge murals of well-known rappers and hip hop legends have been painted on the walls

As part of the bar’s transformation, huge murals of well-known rappers and hip hop legends including Eminem and Tupac have been painted on the walls.

The front of the bar is also being transformed with a sleek black and gold design.

Matt added: “We’re trying to find the in-between of making it affordable but high-end at the same time.”

To celebrate the bar’s launch, the pair have lined up DJs, R&B singers and more.

William recently became British Boxing’s central area super welterweight champion following his victory over Doncaster’s Jamie Mellers.

Now undefeated in seven professional contests, he said: “One of us was bound to lose the undefeated status boxers prize and I didn’t intend for it to be me.