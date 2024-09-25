Blackpool town centre bookshop Books For Less closes in Birley Street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:35 BST
A Blackpool bookshop has given all of its stock away for free before closing its doors for good.

Books For Less permanently shut its shop in Birley Street last week after 18 months of trading.

Before closing, the discount retailer hosted a generous giveaway of its books, DVDs and CDs.

Books For Less in Birley Street, Blackpool, has closed for good
Books For Less in Birley Street, Blackpool, has closed for good | Colin Robinson

On Sunday, September 15, shoppers were invited inside the former Toyland store and told they could take whatever they wanted - absolutely free of charge.

Books For Less has shut its shop in Birley Street, Blackpool after 18 months of trading
Books For Less has shut its shop in Birley Street, Blackpool after 18 months of trading | Books For Less

“Bring bags and take as much as you'd like!,” said the shop, announcing the giveaway on Facebook.

From 10am to 3pm, shoppers helped themselves to thousands of books, CDs and DVDs as they cleared the shelves of its remaining stock.

In its final Facebook post, the bookseller said: “To say thank you to the community who have supported us over the past 18 months, on Sunday 15th September, EVERYTHING in store is completely free of charge.

“Bring bags and take as much as you'd like!

“Worried about Xmas with cost of living? Presents sorted!

“Always wanted to start your own business but haven't got the funds to buy stock to get you started?

“Love books, DVDs or music and want to boost your collection?”

