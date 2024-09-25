Blackpool town centre bookshop Books For Less closes in Birley Street
Books For Less permanently shut its shop in Birley Street last week after 18 months of trading.
Before closing, the discount retailer hosted a generous giveaway of its books, DVDs and CDs.
On Sunday, September 15, shoppers were invited inside the former Toyland store and told they could take whatever they wanted - absolutely free of charge.
“Bring bags and take as much as you'd like!,” said the shop, announcing the giveaway on Facebook.
From 10am to 3pm, shoppers helped themselves to thousands of books, CDs and DVDs as they cleared the shelves of its remaining stock.
In its final Facebook post, the bookseller said: “To say thank you to the community who have supported us over the past 18 months, on Sunday 15th September, EVERYTHING in store is completely free of charge.
“Bring bags and take as much as you'd like!
“Worried about Xmas with cost of living? Presents sorted!
“Always wanted to start your own business but haven't got the funds to buy stock to get you started?
“Love books, DVDs or music and want to boost your collection?”
