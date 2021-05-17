Blackpool B&B owners call for action over eyesore hotel hit by fly-tipping

Frustrated B&B owners are fed up with fly-tipping at the derelict New Hackett's hotel. Pictured are Michael Higgins from The Pembroke and Mark King from The Beaucliffe.

B&B owners say that a derelict hotel in a prime site will put off visitors, is a health risk and attracts fly-tippers.

They want the council to board up and tidy up the New Hacketts hotel which has been derelict since 2018 and last year had a fire across four floors.

Mark King, from the Beaucliffe Hotel, Holmfield Road, speaking on behalf of a group of B&B owners in the area, said that the council had promised to do something about the hotel which has been hit by repeated break-ins.

The hotel is an eyesore which will put off visitors say the B&B owners

He said: "We spoke to the council last year and they did say they were going to board it up and make it safe but nothing has been done.

"We are all busy getting our hotels ready for when we are allowed to welcome guests again, but this eyesore makes the place look terrible. It is disgraceful.

"People going past in their cars or on the trams must think this part of Blackpool is terrible. We are all trying to attract new customers to Blackpool while people are staycationing and this does not help. Now we have got fly-tipping on that site too.

"Holmfield Road and King Edward Avenue are some of the best trading areas and are part of the holiday zone but this could affect us badly after a difficult year."

It was damaged in a suspected arson incident last year and now has attracted fly-tipping

He said the hoteliers realised the council has had difficulties dealing with the New Hackett as it is in private hands and because of the effects of the pandemic, but now was the time to act to prevent the problem becoming more dangerous.

He added: "The building has had fires and now this fly-tipping, with furniture and all sorts dumped there. We just want the council do do what they said and board it up and make it safe."

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has been supporting the hoteliers.

He said: "I have been working to support business owners in King Edward Avenue and to bring to the council’s attention the condition of the Hackett’s site.

The B&B owners are calling on the council to board it off and tidy it up

“I have stressed that with guest house businesses opening from Monday the importance of the site being presentable. If necessary enforcement action should be taken to make sure the premises are tidy and secure.

“In the longer term I wish to see this large hotel property brought back into use and contributing positively to our local economy and the community.

“Numerous proposals have been discussed but it is ultimately up to the site owner how to proceed.”

Blackpool Council has now sent enforcement officers to the site to inspect the extent of the problems.