Blackpool based firm is fastest growing in North West, reveals Growth Index 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fox Brothers, a Blackpool-based firm specialising in the supply and haulage of aggregates, recycled materials, and earthworks, is the fastest growing company in the North West region, in the Growth Index 2024, the annual ranking of the 100 fastest-growing companies in the UK.
Fox Brothers comes in at No. 26 in the UK Top 100 with a compound annual growth rate of 119.52 per cent.
Now in its third year, ORESA Growth Index is the definitive ranking of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales, created to celebrate the companies that have supercharged growth and the leaders that have inspired and driven it. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over their last two financial accounting years (including filings up to February 2024). The ranking shines a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK, championing good growth and the equitable democratisation of business opportunity in the UK.
The top five companies from the North West whose phenomenal growth has secured them a place in the UK’s Growth Index 2024 are:
- (No. 26) Fox Brothers, a firm specialising in the supply and haulage of aggregates based in Blackpool, with a CAGR of 119.52 per cent
- (No. 27) Allseas Global Logistics, a global freight forwarder and logistics services firm based in Manchester, with a CAGR of 116.50 per cent
- (No. 29) Maltacourt, a Runcorn-based global logistics and supply chain services business, with a CAGR of 115.07 per cent
- (No. 30) Edgar Brothers, a Macclesfield-based importer and wholesaler of firearms and related products, with a CAGR of 112.45 per cent
- (No. 48) Sosandar, a digital-first women’s brand based in Wilmslow, with a CAGR of 86.82 per cent
Commenting on the reports findings, Orlando Martins, founder and CEO of ORESA said, “The fact that London and the regions around it can produce high-growth champions in so many sectors year after year is testament to its strength in depth, not just in tech and fintech.
“Unfortunately, this seems to mean that the further you get from London, the less likely you are to see high-growth businesses. Lack of skills, insufficient infrastructure and remoteness from investors all contribute to a relative scarcity of regional growth ecosystems. So it is certainly encouraging to see more representation from companies in the North and the South West, despite these factors,” he added.
Basingstoke-based InstaVolt, the UK’s largest EV fast charging network clinched pole position in the ORESA Growth Index 2024 Top 100, with an unparalleled exponential compound annual growth of 362.55 per cent.
Currently keeping more of the UK’s electric vehicles on the move than any other, InstaVolt is the UK’s largest owner-operator of rapid public chargers, with 1,500 in strategic locations around the country, or approximately 15 per cent of the market.