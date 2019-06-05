Blackpool based business support organisation in £30,000 fund raiser

Blackpool-based Federation of Small Businesses has raised more than £30,000 for a charity that gives support to families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which offers bespoke support to families across the UK, was chosen as FSB’s Chairman’s Charity for 2018/19, with fundraising activities held throughout the year.

The start of the FSB charity bike ride from Blackpool to London

A total of £31,500 was raised by FSB members and staff at events including an epic bike ride from Blackpool to London, a poker night at Blackpool Grosvenor Casino, as well as other sponsored activities.

To top off the fundraising push and bring the total over the £30,000 mark, £5,600 was donated by guests at FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards UK Final 2019, held on May 23 in London. The grand total means the business group beat its original target set at £22,000.

Mike Cherry, FSB chairman, said: “Staff and members have really pulled together and taken part in everything from a cycle ride from FSB head office in Blackpool to our Westminster Office, as well as bake sales and fitness challenges.

"We are delighted to have raised over £31,500 and my thanks to everyone who has supported our efforts.”

Oonagh Goodman, director of fundraising and marketing at the Leatherhead based Rainbow Trust, said: “We are really grateful to FSB for raising more than £30,000 to help fund vital support for families with a seriously ill child.

“The money raised throughout the year will go towards funding Rainbow Trust Family Support Workers who support families across the country to make the most of the precious time they have together.”