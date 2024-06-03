Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flavours include Bueno rum, Biscoff vodka, cherry Bakewell gin and more.

A bar in Blackpool has teamed up with a local distillery to serve unique flavours of rum, gin and vodka.

Notorious on Queen Street - an R&B bar which first opened its doors in May - partnered with The Spirit of Garstang to produce the spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flavours include Bueno rum, Biscoff vodka, cherry Bakewell gin, raspberry ripple gin, cherry Coke vodka and more.

A bar in Blackpool has teamed up with a local distillery to serve unique flavours of rum, gin and vodka

Matthew Crook said he and his business partner Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway approached the distillery as they wanted to “do something a little bit different”.

The unique spirits have since proved to be a massive hit with patrons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we initially stocked we thought there would be enough to keep us going for a while, but by the first weekend we had sold out of some of the flavours, especially the Bueno rum,” Matthew said.

“We couldn’t have anticipated the response. We didn’t know how people were going to respond, but it has been brilliant.”

Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway and his business partner Matthew Crook launched the new cocktail bar in May

The Spirit of Garstang is a local distillery which uses the “best possible ingredients” to produce their products.

The spirits are packaged in Notorious branding and can only found in the bar, making them a unique find in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notorious offers a wide variety of drinks, including a range of spirits, beers and cocktails - some of which are boxing-themed.

Matthew, who runs A2B Payment Solutions in the resort, said they decided to open the bar after spotting a shut down business that had potential.

The range of own brand spirits at Notorious in Blackpool

“We’re from Blackpool so we wanted to do our bit to get another place up and running,” he said.

“We just thought lets go for it, try our hand at something else and get this property open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the bar’s transformation, huge murals of well-known rappers and hip hop legends including Eminem and Tupac were painted on the walls.

The front of the bar was also transformed with a sleek black and gold design.