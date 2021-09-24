Blackpool apprentices earn top marks and a James Bond film premier

Connah Trevelyan and Ethan Goulding, both 18, secured distinctions and are heading to London for a VIP trip to the premier of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die as a reward.

Both have been offered a permanent contract with Aptus, which installs the critical infrastructure that provides water, gas and electricity to new build residential and commercial developments.

The award-winning two-year apprenticeship scheme was devised by Bolton headquartered Aptus in 2015 to help tackle a severe skills shortage in the construction industry.

Ethan Goulding and Connah Trevelyan

Combining on the job training and classroom learning, delivered by further education college Utility and Construction Training (UCT), it leads to nationally recognised qualifications.

Steve Hyde, business development director at UCT, said: "The attitude and commitment of the learners has been excellent throughout the programme and, together with the proactive support from the Aptus management team, has resulted in this successful outcome."

In recognition of their results, the newly qualified apprentices are being treated to a Bond-themed all expenses trip to London, where they’ll travel down the Thames in a speedboat before walking the red carpet to take their seats at the premier of the latest Bond film, No Time To Die.

Connah said: “All the hard work I’ve put in has paid off. Learning and getting paid as you go is great. I’ve really enjoyed learning new things, not just about work but life as well. It’s hard at the start but really worth sticking with.”

Ethan said: “I’m so proud to have got a distinction. I’ve really enjoyed the course and making new mates. I’ve enjoyed the practical bits and being on site with the Aptus team most.”

Aptus managing director Lisa Kerford said: “Our sector is facing a severe skills shortage so we decided to address this head-on by creating our very own apprenticeship scheme. Basically, we’re growing our own talent.